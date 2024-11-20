EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXP. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 85,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.41. The stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12 month low of $71.26 and a 12 month high of $97.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.90.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

