EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,003 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPLC. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 72,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TPLC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.59. 3,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,148. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $249.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.0084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

