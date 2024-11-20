EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 546,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. 2,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

