eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.49. 543,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,005,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,439,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,385,097.60. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,489,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,281,878.40. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider James Bramble sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $351,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPI shares. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

eXp World Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 2.31.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

