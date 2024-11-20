Factorial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Chord Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 30.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. The trade was a 3.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chord Energy from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.27.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

CHRD stock opened at $127.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $123.30 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

