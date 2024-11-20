Factorial Partners LLC Takes Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 206.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of WEX by 717.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 456.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEX by 233.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $178.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.39. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $244.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.03 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,000. This trade represents a 6.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.91.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

