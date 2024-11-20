Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC) Director Leonard Francis Macdonald Buys 234,000 Shares

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Francis Macdonald bought 234,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,040.00.

Leonard Francis Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Leonard Francis Macdonald purchased 500,000 shares of Fancamp Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Up 8.3 %

FNC stock opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09.

About Fancamp Exploration

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

