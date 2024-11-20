Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:FMFG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

