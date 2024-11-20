Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:FMFG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile
