Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $100,637.50 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 16,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $100,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 542,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,387.50. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Fastly Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of FSLY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. 1,684,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,680. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $909.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on FSLY
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 124.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Fastly by 400.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fastly
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.