Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 9084080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 9.74%.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.
