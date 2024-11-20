FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 81.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in FedEx by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,014 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $293.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $234.45 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

