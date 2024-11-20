Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Upgraded by Stephens to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Stephens upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$5.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$155.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.25. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$5.65 and a twelve month high of C$15.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

