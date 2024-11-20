Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.99.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.
