Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,564,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Ferrovial worth $67,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter worth $921,680,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,256,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,715,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,628,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,830,000 after acquiring an additional 89,293 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Ferrovial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07. Ferrovial SE has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29.

Ferrovial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4592 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

