Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 1,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Fibra UNO Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

