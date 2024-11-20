Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 1,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
Fibra UNO Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.
About Fibra UNO
Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fibra UNO
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.