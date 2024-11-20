Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,372 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BK opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

