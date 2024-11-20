Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,325,000 after buying an additional 649,319 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34,366.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,831,000 after acquiring an additional 826,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 292,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $683,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $337.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $257.03 and a twelve month high of $344.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.19 and its 200-day moving average is $315.85.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

