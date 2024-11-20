Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 33.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,373 shares of company stock valued at $7,139,335. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NOW opened at $1,022.19 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,061.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.97, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $938.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $829.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $986.39.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

