First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 194.1% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total transaction of $3,921,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,512.30. This represents a 30.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,016 shares of company stock worth $9,826,115. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $930.15 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $577.34 and a fifty-two week high of $962.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $898.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $862.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.81.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

