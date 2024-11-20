First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $37,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,813,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80,301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,744 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWD stock opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.36 and its 200 day moving average is $182.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.04 and a 1-year high of $197.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

