First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,715,000 after buying an additional 3,472,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,283,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.