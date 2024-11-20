First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,367 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,825,000 after purchasing an additional 590,900 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,648,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,381,000 after buying an additional 437,404 shares during the last quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,025,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $23,250,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

