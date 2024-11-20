First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Trading 0.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.94 and last traded at $78.83. Approximately 88,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 96,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.09.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

