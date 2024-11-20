First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Trading 0.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.94 and last traded at $78.83. Approximately 88,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 96,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.09.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
