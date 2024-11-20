Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $12.02 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.02.

A number of research firms have commented on F. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

