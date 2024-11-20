Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,286,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,208,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,626,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $878,696,000 after acquiring an additional 129,876 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,597,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,807,000 after acquiring an additional 120,367 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 424,810 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.4 %

FNV stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $120.81. 30,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,285. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $137.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.