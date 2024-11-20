Fredrik H. Westerhout Sells 600 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 600 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.25, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,437 shares in the company, valued at $570,848.25. This represents a 29.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kadant Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $395.71 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.51 and a twelve month high of $422.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Kadant by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KAI

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.