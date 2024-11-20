FY2024 EPS Estimate for Blue Owl Capital Reduced by Analyst

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Blue Owl Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

OBDC opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,472,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 347,155 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,012,000 after acquiring an additional 423,934 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,219,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 132,386 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,842,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after purchasing an additional 130,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71,503 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,420.32. This represents a 38.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.93%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

