FY2024 EPS Estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines Lifted by Analyst

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WDO. Eight Capital increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.05 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.29.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.85. Wesdome Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.23.

In related news, Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total transaction of C$67,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill purchased 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,781.45. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,991 shares of company stock valued at $235,103. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

