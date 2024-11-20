G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 18500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
G6 Materials Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$788,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.44.
About G6 Materials
G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.
