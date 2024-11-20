GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GNT stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $6.16.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

