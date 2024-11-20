GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
GNT stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $6.16.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Rocking the Charts: Why Live Nation Could Hit New Highs
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Don’t Miss a Second Chance to Buy These 2024 Winners for 2025
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Tech Stock Bargains Offering Buy the Dip Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.