Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up 1.3% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $42,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 73.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,484.70. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,424 shares of company stock valued at $638,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $205.09. The stock had a trading volume of 73,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,485. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $119.15 and a 52-week high of $215.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.03 and a 200-day moving average of $173.17.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile



Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.



