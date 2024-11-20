George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Purchases 1,000 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,450.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,180.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,539.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,100 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,189.99.

On Monday, August 26th, Rashid Wasti bought 2,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.67 per share, with a total value of C$43,340.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total value of C$33,376.50.

On Friday, August 23rd, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.72 per share, with a total value of C$32,580.00.

WN stock traded up C$0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$215.87. The company had a trading volume of 42,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,433. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$155.00 and a 52 week high of C$236.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$223.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$210.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WN shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded George Weston to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$239.00.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

