Gildan Activewear Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

TSE GIL opened at C$68.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.01. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$41.32 and a 52-week high of C$70.15.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear

In other news, Director Michener Chandlee bought 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.83 per share, with a total value of C$49,920.57. Also, Senior Officer Jason De Haan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.35, for a total value of C$1,040,179.14. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.