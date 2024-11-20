Gildan Activewear Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
TSE GIL opened at C$68.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.01. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$41.32 and a 52-week high of C$70.15.
In other news, Director Michener Chandlee bought 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.83 per share, with a total value of C$49,920.57. Also, Senior Officer Jason De Haan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.35, for a total value of C$1,040,179.14. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.
