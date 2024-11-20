Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,560 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $772.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

