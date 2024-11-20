Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 28,800 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,034,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Rayonier comprises about 2.2% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $33,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 165.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Activity at Rayonier

In related news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,935.76. This represents a 19.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of RYN opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.21 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.55%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

