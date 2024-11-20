Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as 10.50 and last traded at 12.10, with a volume of 46254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 12.01.
Global Dividend Growth Split Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is 11.17 and its 200-day moving average is 10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $188.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.95.
Global Dividend Growth Split Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Global Dividend Growth Split’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.
About Global Dividend Growth Split
