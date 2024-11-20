Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.26 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 697622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,036,000. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online during the 1st quarter worth $69,352,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 60.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,983,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,150,000 after buying an additional 1,877,953 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at about $53,493,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,403,000 after buying an additional 1,288,829 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

