Globaltrans Investment (LON:GLTR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Globaltrans Investment Plc (LON:GLTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.30 ($2.95) and traded as low as GBX 4.01 ($0.05). Globaltrans Investment shares last traded at GBX 4.01 ($0.05), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Globaltrans Investment Stock Down 9.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 232.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.88.

Globaltrans Investment Company Profile

Globaltrans Investment PLC is a Cyprus-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of railway transportation services using own and leased rolling stock, as well as fleet engaged from third party rail operators, operating lease of rolling stock and freight forwarding (agency) services.

