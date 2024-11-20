GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Roger Chen Sells 1,000 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,632 shares in the company, valued at $34,119,161.60. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $164,160.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $187.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.11. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $190.21.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,708 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $75,855,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 35.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after acquiring an additional 394,399 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,279.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 384,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,603,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

