Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides precious metals trading services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Goldmoney Properties. It operates Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, as well as arranges for their custody, and storage; and acquires and rents long-life property assets with inflation-indexed cash flows.

