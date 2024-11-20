Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,650,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 25,256,729 shares.The stock last traded at $5.42 and had previously closed at $5.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on GRAB. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.48.

The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Grab by 20.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after buying an additional 1,035,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grab by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,666,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,414,000 after acquiring an additional 591,898 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Grab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 335,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 583,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

