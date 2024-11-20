Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 2.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $42,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after buying an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,819,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $266.46 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.77 and a 12 month high of $277.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.94 and its 200 day moving average is $249.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.