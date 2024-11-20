Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $765,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,379,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $368.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 22.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

