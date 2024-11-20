Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. M&G Plc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 135,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 119.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 378,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,432,000 after acquiring an additional 16,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $156.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.85 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.00 and a 200-day moving average of $171.24. The stock has a market cap of $215.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

