Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 370 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO opened at $509.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $581.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $465.90 and a one year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.86, for a total transaction of $4,975,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,178.88. This trade represents a 38.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,150 shares of company stock worth $20,651,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

