Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 51 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 129.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 170,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 31,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 39.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.54 and its 200 day moving average is $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

