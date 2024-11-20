Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 604.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 246,018 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.0% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $773,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 25,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

