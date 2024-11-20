Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,808,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 1,583,650 shares.The stock last traded at $2.04 and had previously closed at $2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.90 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $812.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,618,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,705 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 16,944,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,937,000 after acquiring an additional 993,295 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 914,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1,005,403.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 271,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

