Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $165.23 and last traded at $164.26, with a volume of 328853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.86.
Gulfport Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.99. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 5.50.
About Gulfport Energy
Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.
