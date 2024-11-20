HC Wainwright Has Positive Forecast for INO FY2024 Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.39) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.64). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

